UAE Dirham to Pak Rupee Today: 5 September 2025

KARACHI – The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee (AED to PKR) rate directly affects millions of people, both in Pakistan and abroad. The buying rate of Dirham stood at Rs76.68 and selling rate Rs76.78 on Friday (5 September).

Following are the people who are directed affected by the UAE Dirham to PKR rate:

1. Overseas Pakistani Workers in the UAE

The United Arab Emirates hosts over 1.5 million Pakistani workers, one of the largest expatriate communities. Their remittances depend on the AED to PKR rate. A weaker Rupee increases the value of money sent home, while a stronger Rupee reduces it.

2. Families of Overseas Workers

Millions of households in Pakistan rely on remittances from the UAE for daily expenses, education, and healthcare. Any change in the rate impacts their income and standard of living.

3. Travelers and Pilgrims

Pakistanis visiting the UAE for business, tourism, or transit flights experience higher or lower costs depending on the exchange rate.

4. Importers and Businesses

Pakistan imports fuel, goods, and other products from the UAE. A weak Rupee makes these imports costlier, affecting businesses and pushing up consumer prices.

UAE Dirham to Pak Rupee Rate Today

The buying rate of UAE Dirham stood at Rs76.68 while it is sold by the exchange companies for Rs75.78.

FAQs About UAE Dirham to PKR Rate

Q1: What is the UAE Dirham to PKR rate today?

As of today, the UAE Dirham (AED) rate stands at Rs76.68 in Pakistan. This means one Dirham equals 76.68 Pakistani Rupees.

Q2: How much is 1000 UAE Dirhams in Pakistani Rupees?

At the current rate of Rs76.68, 1000 UAE Dirhams equal Rs76,680.

Q3: How much is 500 UAE Dirhams in Pakistani Rupees?

At today’s rate, 500 UAE Dirhams equal Rs. 38,340.

Q4: Who is most affected by changes in the AED to PKR exchange rate?

Overseas Pakistani workers in the UAE, their families back home, importers of UAE goods, business travelers, and ordinary citizens in Pakistan are the most affected.

Q5: How does the Dirham to Rupee rate impact remittances?

When the Rupee weakens against the Dirham, families in Pakistan receive more PKR from remittances. If the Rupee strengthens, the amount they receive decreases.

Conclusion

The UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate plays a vital role in Pakistan’s economy and daily life. From overseas workers and their families to businesses and travelers, many people are directly impacted by rate fluctuations. With today’s value standing at Rs76.73, the AED to PKR rate continues to influence remittances, imports, and inflation, shaping financial stability for countless households across Pakistan.