Big Discount for Pakistanis traveling to Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait This August

ISLAMABAD – To celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day, national airline Pakistan International Airlines PIA announced 14pc discount on airfares for passengers traveling on August 14.

This special offer covers domestic flights as well as routes to Saudi Arabia, Gulf countries, UAE, and Kuwait. According to spokesperson, this initiative aims to provide relief and encourage travel during the festive period. The discount will be applicable to tickets purchased through reservation offices nationwide, including Lahore.

Adding to the celebration, a private airline has also declared a similar 14% fare reduction. Their discount applies to domestic and UAE-bound tickets purchased between August 11 and 17 and is valid for travel until September 30.

The offer includes tickets booked via their website and mobile app. Both airlines’ timely offers come as a welcome relief for travelers planning trips during the Independence Day celebrations, making air travel more affordable for thousands across the country