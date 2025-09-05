Pak vs UAE: Fakhar Zaman shines with unbeaten 77 runs

SHARJAH – Pakistan’s aggressive opener, Fakhar Zaman, once again proved his match-winning abilities with a brilliant unbeaten 77-run innings in the fifth match of the tri-nation T20 series against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Faced with an early collapse, where Pakistan found themselves at 80/5, Zaman took charge of the innings with the memorable composure.

The middle order had faltered, with Sahibzada Farhan who could score just 16, Saim Ayub contributed 11 while captain Salman Agha, Mohammad Haris and Hassan Nawaz could not stay on the crease and he returned early.

Pakistan’s situation seemed precarious, but Zaman’s stellar performance turned the tide.

Fakhar Zaman, who is known for his aggressive stroke play, produced an innings full of flair, scoring 77 not out off 34 balls. His knock included two sixes and four boundaries. The most memorable moment came in the final over, when Zaman hit five consecutive boundaries, a feat that helped Pakistan reach a competitive total of 171/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Zaman’s resilience and calm under pressure proved invaluable, as he single-handedly lifted Pakistan’s score to a challenging total. His partnership with Mohammad Nawaz, who remained unbeaten on 37, was crucial in stabilizing the innings and giving Pakistan the necessary momentum.