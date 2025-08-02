Nawaz, Maryam discuss to enhance cooperation with UAE ambassador

President of PML-N Muhammad Nawaz Sharif along with Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi and held a detailed discussion on how to expand bilateral cooperation in fraternal relations, economic partnership, education, science and sustainable development.

They warmly welcomed the UAE Ambassador, and conveyed best wishes and goodwill of people of Punjab to the visionary leadership and people of UAE.

They agreed to take cooperation between Pakistan and UAE to new heights, and paid tribute to the leadership of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

They appreciated the scientific progress, environmental friendliness, and modern vision of UAE leadership. The President PML-N said, “Relationship between Pakistan and UAE is not just diplomatic but a bond of hearts.” He added, “Bilateral relations between Pakistan and UAE have always stood the test of time and circumstances.” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We are keen to further expand cooperation with UAE in fields of education, research and environment.” She said, “Visa-free entry for official and diplomatic passport holders between Pakistan and UAE is commendable.”