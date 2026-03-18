UAE bars open-air gatherings for Eid prayers amid Iran-US tensions

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates has barred open-air gatherings for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers amid Iran and US tensions in the region.

The UAE has limited the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to the mosques for safety and security reasons. The authorities have also banned all congregations in the open grounds as part of safety measures.

The officials said the directive aims to ensure public safety, adding that comprehensive arrangements for Eid prayers have already been finalised at mosques across the country.

The residents have been advised to strictly follow instructions issued by relevant authorities and to offer prayers only at designated locations.

Meanwhile, moon-sighting committees in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are set to meet today to sight the Shawwal crescent, after which the official date for Eid al-Fitr will be announced.

UAE signals possible participation in US-led initiative to secure Strait of Hormuz

The United Arab Emirates earlier indicated it may join a US-led international effort to protect the Strait of Hormuz, following an appeal by former US President Donald Trump.

According to Israeli media, the statement was made by Anwar Gargash, the diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, during an online event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations.

Expressing concern over the security of the Strait, Gargash said that rising tensions in the Gulf and risks to shipping have made the Strait a matter of global significance. He added that the UAE could consider joining any international naval initiative led by the United States.

Gargash also clarified that there are currently no direct negotiations taking place between the United Arab Emirates and Iran at any level. He emphasized the need to maintain regional stability and prevent disruptions to global trade amid the ongoing tensions.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical waterways, serving as a key route for global oil supplies. Most Gulf oil-exporting countries rely heavily on this maritime passage.

Iran has previously closed the Strait in response to US and Israeli attacks and has targeted foreign commercial vessels passing through. Following these developments, former President Donald Trump urged NATO countries to deploy naval ships to secure the Strait and support US operations against Iran, but no nation offered participation.