UAE 10-year visa without sponsor for Pakistanis – March 2025 Update

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) offers 10-year Golden visa to foreign nationals of various countries, including Pakistan, if they have certain amount to deposit in a bank of the Gulf country.

The Arab country has become a popular destination for the foreign nationals for various reasons such as economic friendly policies, quality life, tourist attractions and investment opportunities.

It is reason that affluent people from several countries wish to relocate to the Gulf country to live, work and stay.

The UAE comprises seven emirates: Abu Dhabi (the capital), Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain.

The golden visa provides an opportunity to become a resident of the UAE and live in any of its emirates.

Investors, businessmen, scientists, top students, medical practitioners, humanitarian pioneers, and several others are eligible to apply for the UAE Golden Visa.

Golden Visa without Sponsor or Job Invitation

As per the UAE rules, the applicants of the Golden Visa are not required a local sponsor or job offer to get the residency.

The holders of 10-year Golden Visa are allowed an unlimited stay outside the UAE as they are not required to visit the host country every six months.

UAE Golden Visa for Investors

For the 10-year Golden Visa in investor visa, the applicants are required to deposit minimum value of 2 million Dirhams in banks.

After you make an investment, the banks issue a letter of evidence to facilitate the long-term Golden visa for residency in the UAE.

The applicant may also require submitting a letter from the federal tax authority stating that the investors pays the government no less than AED 250,000 annually.