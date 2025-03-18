AGL68.26▲ 6.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK182.5▲ 1.64 (0.01%)BOP11.91▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.47▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.32▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML46.11▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DGKC133.9▼ -0.09 (0.00%)FCCL46.72▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FFL16.05▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)HUBC133.8▲ 1.73 (0.01%)HUMNL12.99▼ -0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.66▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.19▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF59.79▲ 0.62 (0.01%)NBP73.74▼ -0.24 (0.00%)OGDC225▲ 3.62 (0.02%)PAEL45.4▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PIBTL10.47▲ 0.29 (0.03%)PPL187.5▲ 3.41 (0.02%)PRL36.51▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.11 (0.00%)SEARL102.41▲ 1.18 (0.01%)TELE7.9▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL35.2▼ -0.87 (-0.02%)TPLP10.69▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET22.6▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TRG63.9▲ 3.34 (0.06%)UNITY29.9▲ 0.3 (0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

UAE 10-year visa without sponsor for Pakistanis – March 2025 Update

Dubai Golden Visa 2025 Update About Bank Deposit Requirement
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) offers 10-year Golden visa to foreign nationals of various countries, including Pakistan, if they have certain amount to deposit in a bank of the Gulf country.

The Arab country has become a popular destination for the foreign nationals for various reasons such as economic friendly policies, quality life, tourist attractions and investment opportunities.

It is reason that affluent people from several countries wish to relocate to the Gulf country to live, work and stay.

The UAE comprises seven emirates: Abu Dhabi (the capital), Ajman, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, and Umm Al Quwain.

The golden visa provides an opportunity to become a resident of the UAE and live in any of its emirates.

Investors, businessmen, scientists, top students, medical practitioners, humanitarian pioneers, and several others are eligible to apply for the UAE Golden Visa.

Golden Visa without Sponsor or Job Invitation

As per the UAE rules, the applicants of the Golden Visa are not required a local sponsor or job offer to get the residency.

The holders of 10-year Golden Visa are allowed an unlimited stay outside the UAE as they are not required to visit the host country every six months.

UAE Golden Visa for Investors

For the 10-year Golden Visa in investor visa, the applicants are required to deposit minimum value of 2 million Dirhams in banks.

After you make an investment, the banks issue a letter of evidence to facilitate the long-term Golden visa for residency in the UAE.

The applicant may also require submitting a letter from the federal tax authority stating that the investors pays the government no less than AED 250,000 annually.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Pakistan

Bahrain’s top commander meets COAS Asim Munir, lauds Pakistan’s anti-terrorism efforts

  • Pakistan

Update on new tax return system for salaried class in Pakistan

  • Pakistan, Top News

Major decisions expected as Committee on National Security meets today

  • Featured, Pakistan

Nation remembers ‘1965 War Hero’ MM Alam on 12th death anniversary

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer