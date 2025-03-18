Over 308 martyred in Gaza strikes as Israel ends ceasefire

GAZA – Over 308 civilians were martyred and dozens others injured in horrific bombardment as the Israeli forces ended the ceasefire and started targeting the Palestinians in Gaza during the holy month of Ramazan on Tuesday.

The Israeli jets carried out the attack in the darkness of the night while people were asleep in their homes, schools and refugee camps. The several buildings in different areas of Gaza including Jabalia, Gaza City, Nuseirat, Deir al-Balah and Khan Yunis were reduced to rubble, and dozens of people, including women and children, were martyred.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, the total number of martyrs in Gaza reached 48,572 due to the recent Israeli bombing while the official media office stated that this number has exceeded 61,700, as thousands of people are still trapped under the rubble.

Hamas termed Israel’s attack a “treacherous assault” and called for global protests, urging Arab and Islamic countries to raise their voices in support of the Palestinian people.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that this is the end of the ceasefire and that attacks will continue until all hostages are freed.

On the other hand, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations also stated that if the war is to end, the return of all hostages must be ensured.

Israel’s Defense Minister also threatened to “open the gates of hell on Gaza” and stated that more terrifying attacks will be carried out on Hamas than ever before.

According to the White House, Israel consulted with former US President Donald Trump before launching this attack, while the US administration stated that all groups resisting Israel will have to pay the price.

According to Reuters, the Israeli military is also preparing for a ground assault, which poses a further risk of destruction in Gaza.