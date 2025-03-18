AGL68.26▲ 6.21 (0.10%)AIRLINK182.5▲ 1.64 (0.01%)BOP11.91▲ 0.24 (0.02%)CNERGY7.47▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.32▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML46.11▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DGKC133.9▼ -0.09 (0.00%)FCCL46.72▲ 0.65 (0.01%)FFL16.05▼ -0.21 (-0.01%)HUBC133.8▲ 1.73 (0.01%)HUMNL12.99▼ -0.03 (0.00%)KEL4.66▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM6.19▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF59.79▲ 0.62 (0.01%)NBP73.74▼ -0.24 (0.00%)OGDC225▲ 3.62 (0.02%)PAEL45.4▼ -0.14 (0.00%)PIBTL10.47▲ 0.29 (0.03%)PPL187.5▲ 3.41 (0.02%)PRL36.51▼ -0.03 (0.00%)PTC24.85▼ -0.11 (0.00%)SEARL102.41▲ 1.18 (0.01%)TELE7.9▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL35.2▼ -0.87 (-0.02%)TPLP10.69▲ 0.05 (0.00%)TREET22.6▲ 0.18 (0.01%)TRG63.9▲ 3.34 (0.06%)UNITY29.9▲ 0.3 (0.01%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

Samsung A35 5G nine-month installment plan with 0% markup for 2025

Samsung A35 5g Nine Month Installment Plan With 0 Markup For 2025
LAHORE – The Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is a perfect blend of style and functionality, making it a popular smartphones in Pakistan.

Its sleek design, featuring a glass back and flat side frame, offers a premium look, while its 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display provides an immersive viewing experience with 120Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits of brightness for excellent outdoor visibility.

Samsung’s camera technology is another standout feature. The 50MP high-resolution Wide-angle camera ensures stunningly detailed photos, while Super HDR enhances color vibrancy and clarity in various lighting conditions.

Video recording is smooth and stable, thanks to OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and VDIS (Video Digital Image Stabilization).

The 5,000mAh (typical) battery keeps users connected for up to two days, and with Super Fast Charging, users can quickly power up their devices.

Samsung Latest Price in Pakistan

The latest price of Samsung A35 5G stands at Rs115,999 as of March 2025, according to official website of Bank Alfalah.

Samsung A35 Installment Plans in Pakistan

The Bank Alfalah offers nine-month installment plan at zero percent markup. Under the plan, the buyer needs to pay 12,889 per month.

Our Correspondent

