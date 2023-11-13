RAWALPINDI – Two soldiers were martyred in exchange of fire with militants in North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said Monday.

A press release shared by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the skirmish took place in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan.

Pakistan Army said our troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, and a gun battle was started.

Amid extreme fire exchange, Sepoy Abdullah – 25 years old, a resident of Mardan, and Sepoy Muhammad Sohail – 19 years old, a resident of Tharparkar embraced martyrdom after fighting gallantly.

ISPR said the sanitization of surrounding areas was underway to neutralise any militants found in the region.

The military’s media wing said the security forces are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism, and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.