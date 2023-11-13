Tech giant Apple has offered different models of iPhones over the years and these premium phones meet all your cell phone needs, and iPhone 11, the four-year-old device is still available as a lower-priced option in Pakistan, and parts of the world.

In September 2019, Apple rolled out the iPhone 11 series that succeeded the iPhone XR, and the phone features a 6.1-inch display, a dual-lens camera, and an A13 Bionic chip.

Apple phones continue to rule the international smartphone market, and the iPhone 11 remained famous for years after its release.

Backed by an A13 Bionic chip, the iPhone 11 offers a Retina HD display, 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras, 4K video recording, and stable iOS which is packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy.

Amid a huge influx of new iPhones, the price of old phones remains unabated. In countries like Pakistan, Apple iPhones are exorbitantly expensive as PTA comes with stern legislation to impose heavy taxes.

PTA introduced a revised tax value for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Plus, and Pro Max.

iPhone 11 PTA Tax With Passport

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 11 Rs67,250 iPhone 11 Pro Rs93,200 iPhone 11 Pro Max Rs97,000

iPhone 11 Tax With CNIC