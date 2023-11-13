LAHORE – Annual matriculation examinations in Punjab will be held in March this year all over the province.

The final examinations will be conducted in two shifts for which the schedule has been announced.

A meeting of Punjab Education Boards Committee of Chairmen held in which officials finalized the schedule for Secondary School Certificate matric annual examinations.

As per the latest announcement, the exams will start on March 1, 2024.

It was announced that admission forms in all boards will be started from November 15 till December 12.

From December 13, the admission fee will be increased to double, and a triple fee will be charged from applicants submitting admission forms from December 26 to January 3, 2024.

It was also announced that no forms will be accepted after the above mentioned deadline.