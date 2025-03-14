Two central Asian countries resume Air Travel after 4 years

BISHKEK – Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed to reestablish air connectivity between the two countries that came to a halt some 4 years ago. The development was confirmed by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek after successful discussions with Tajik leader Emomali Rahmon.

Japarov also added that bus service between the two central Asian countries will be resumed shortly.

The tension between the two countries sky-rocketed in 2021 and air routes between Bishkek and Dushanbe were suspended after an armed conflict at the border.

Besides air travel, the two leaders also inked a border agreement demarcating their shared frontier though border dispute between the two countries dates back to Soviet times.

Interestingly, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan both host Russian military bases and maintain warm relations with Putin; Russia also serves as a major employment hub for nationals of both the countries.

“From now on and forever, the border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan will become a symbol of everlasting friendship between our brotherly peoples,” said the Kyrgyz president after the agreement.

The two states have also agreed on reopening of two border crossings that were closed in May 2021 with Japarov emphasizing that all necessary steps will be taken to foster trade and economic cooperation.

Regarding the air travel, it is to be highlighted that the first flight between Dushanbe and Bishkek is scheduled for March 14th. Moreover, a return flight from Khujand, the administrative center of the Sughd region of Tajikistan, to the Kyrgyz capital will also be launched.

“We have already given instructions, starting tomorrow, the first day of opening flights Dushanbe — Bishkek, Bishkek — Dushanbe, and Bishkek — Khujand will commence, which means two flight paths,” confirmed the Tajik leader.