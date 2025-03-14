Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Pakistan weather; intermittent rains likely

ISLAMABAD – Intermittent rains are likely in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and parts of Pakistan on Friday night and Saturday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a westerly wave prevails over Pakistan which will likely persist over upper parts till Sunday morning.

Under these weather conditions, intermittent rains and gusty winds with light snowfalls over the hills are predicted in the twin cities and at places in upper/central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday night and Saturday. Light rains and gusty winds are also predicted at isolated places in northeast Balochistan and southern Punjab.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10°C and 12°C on Saturday and Sunday, and 09°C and 11°C on Monday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 13°C and 15°C on Saturday and Sunday, and 12°C and 14°C on Monday.

Meanwhile, rains and gusty winds occurred at isolated places of central/southern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours. Partly cloudy weather prevailed elsewhere in the country.

Rainfall (mm):

Punjab: Noorpurthal 38, Joharabad, Sargodha 09, Chakwal 07, Hafizabad 06, Gujrat, Okara, Khanewal 01

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Dir (Lower 05, Upper 03), Bannu 04, Balakot 03, Saidu Sharif 02, Dera Ismail Khan 01

Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 03, Bagrote 01

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 04, City 03), Garhidupatta 04, Rawalakot 02

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 03°C below the freezing point. The minimum temperature in Gupis and Parachinar was recorded at 0°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 47 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 40 per cent.