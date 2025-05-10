Turkey backs Pakistan’s Operation ‘Bunyan-un-Marsoos’ against Indian war hysteria

ISLAMABAD – Tension surge between Pakist and India after fresh cross-border military strikes, prompting global response and and now Turkey voiced support for Islamabad’s diplomatic and restrained approach to the crisis.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar held a detailed phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in aftermath of Indian strikes on three major Pakistani airbases late Friday night.

In his call, Tukish Foreign Minister Fidan was briefed on unfolding situation and Pakistan’s subsequent military response, dubbed Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

In official statement posted on social media platform X, the Foreign Office said, “Turkish FM lauded Pakistan’s measured and restrained response. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact.”

This exchange comes as Pakistan retaliated early Saturday with strikes on several Indian military installations, including airfields in Pathankot and Adampur, and a BrahMos missile depot in Beas. The Pakistani military also claimed to have destroyed India’s high-value S-400 air defense system in Udhampur using a hypersonic missile fired from a JF-17 Thunder fighter jet.

Pakistan-India War

The operation, launched after dawn prayers, also included Fateh-I surface-to-surface missiles and was reportedly aimed at Indian sites responsible for attacks on Pakistani civilians and places of worship.

Ankara’s recognition of Pakistan’s handling of the crisis signals Ankara’s continued diplomatic alignment with Islamabad on regional security matters. Hakan Fidan’s remarks not only emphasized Turkey’s support but also underscored the need for ongoing communication and stability in South Asia.

Observers note that Turkey’s backing could carry weight in international diplomatic circles as the situation threatens to spiral into broader conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

With both countries engaged in a dangerous escalation, Pakistan’s outreach to allies like Turkey highlights its attempt to frame its response as justified and proportionate, even as military operations continue on both sides.