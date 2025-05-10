‘Imran Khan is Safe and Sound’: Indian Trolls push Fake News of PTI Leader’s Death in Jail

ISLAMABAD – As world witnessed unprecedented escalation between nuclear armed Pakistan and India, social media sites witnessed plethora of false news reports claiming assassination of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is in Adiala Jail.

The baseless rumor alleged that ex-PM Imran Khan had been killed by Pakistan’s spy agency while incarcerated in Adiala Jail. The claim quickly spread across social media platforms, fueling further disinformation and propaganda amid the ongoing military escalation between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

However, credible sources confirmed that there is no truth to these reports. Former PM remains alive, and recent updates from May 4-9, 2025, confirm that Khan is still imprisoned in Adiala Jail. Additionally, Khan has filed a bail plea with his legal team, further confirming that he is actively involved in his legal battles.

Screenshots of Indian Propaganda

The spread of this fabricated story has been attributed to coordinated misinformation campaign by Indian trolls, whose efforts to create chaos and confusion were reportedly motivated by Pakistan’s military response to the ongoing conflict. The trolls, facing humiliation due to Pakistan’s counterattacks, used the fake claim to escalate tensions and disrupt social media discourse.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and other official sources clarified that no credible sources support the assassination claims, and no governmental or prison authorities have confirmed any change in Khan’s jail status, despite some rumors suggesting he may have been shifted to another facility.

In response to disinformation, Pakistani officials have urged social media users to be cautious about what they share online, advising them to verify news from reliable and trusted sources.