Pakistan shoots down Indian fighter jet, captures pilot: Chinese media

BEIJING – Pakistan forces have shot down an Indian fighter jet, capturing the pilot, Chinese media reported while quoting the Pakistani military.

The achievement comes as Pakistan has launched “Operation Bunyan un Marsoos” in response to the blatant Indian aggression.

On the other hand, social media users claimed that the Indian jet was downed in Hajira sector of Azad Kashmir while the arrested individuals in a female Indian pilot.

Live: The Pakistani military says it shot down an Indian fighter jet, capturing the pilot. Subsequently, the Pakistani Prime Minister called an emergency meeting of the National Command Authority. #CGTNOnsite https://t.co/HvXo6FS417 — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) May 10, 2025

Pakistan is yet to issue an official statement in this regard.

Pakistan early Saturday launched the military operation ‘Bunyan Marsoos’ — Iron Wall, against India and targeted the several strategic installations,

Seven sites in India were targeted including the key Pathankot air base, Udhampur air base, Gujarat air base. Rajhastan air base and Brahmos storage site, security sources said.

The operation was launched in retaliation to Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

Earlier late Friday, India has fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, military spokesman said.

Director General Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference confirmed that India fired the air-to-ground missiles at the Nur Khan base (Rawalpindi), Murid base (Chakwal) and Shorkot air base.

“By the grace of Allah Almight, all PAF assets are safe,” he said.

He warned India of a befitting response, saying “Now just wait for our response”. The DG ISPR said India also fired missiles and drones in Afghanistan.

He said India with its arrogance was pushing the region into destabilization. “We will not get impressed by this, and will fight with full force,” he added.