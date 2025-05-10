Cricket Australia airlifts players from Pakistan via Emergency Charter as tensions flare

ISLAMABAD/MELBOURNE – Pakistan responded to India in a befitting manner as armed forces fire missiles at airbases as conflict intensified and now Cricket Australia confirmed that it arranged a charter flight to evacuate Australian cricketers from the South Asian nation.

As the security situation in the region deteriorated due to the Modi government’s war hysteria, it led to the suspension of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL), causing huge losses for cricket-loving nations.

A number of Australian players were participating in the Pakistan Super League, including David Warner, Sean Abbott, Riley Meredith, Matt Short, Ben McDermott, Ben Dwarshuis, Ashton Turner, Max Bryant, and Mitchell Owen. The players were flown to UAE on special flight, as commercial air travel from Pakistan had been severely disrupted following airspace and airport closures.

While many players have reached safety, it remains uncertain when all will return to Australia, as several are now arranging commercial flights independently. Cricket Australia (CA) clarified that players in overseas franchise tournaments are not managed by the board during their participation abroad, but added that the safety of athletes remains a top concern.

“Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers’ Association have been in regular contact with players,” said CA media advisor Cole Hitchcock, adding that travel arrangements were coordinated wherever possible.

Pakistan-India War

Pakistan and India have exchanged missile strikes, with both sides accusing each other of escalating the conflict. New Delhi claims Pakistan attacked its military bases, while Pakistan denies the accusations and says it destroyed India’s S-400 defense system.

This follows Indian aggression in retaliation for false flag operation on Indian tourists in Pahalgam. The ongoing violence has raised concerns of a prolonged confrontation.