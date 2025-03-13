AGL55.3▼ -0.05 (0.00%)AIRLINK176.32▲ 0.96 (0.01%)BOP13.45▲ 0.36 (0.03%)CNERGY7.49▲ 0.12 (0.02%)DCL9.46▲ 0.15 (0.02%)DFML46.12▲ 0.32 (0.01%)DGKC133.88▲ 5.85 (0.05%)FCCL45.29▲ 1.42 (0.03%)FFL15.22▲ 0.41 (0.03%)HUBC133.1▲ 1.62 (0.01%)HUMNL13.01▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)KEL4.45▲ 0.05 (0.01%)KOSM5.96▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)MLCF58.03▲ 1.61 (0.03%)NBP81.2▲ 0.96 (0.01%)OGDC218.28▲ 1.04 (0.00%)PAEL41.62▲ 0.52 (0.01%)PIBTL9.42▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)PPL184.62▲ 0.39 (0.00%)PRL35.18▲ 0.73 (0.02%)PTC23.7▲ 0.59 (0.03%)SEARL94.53▲ 1.03 (0.01%)TELE7.87▲ 0.13 (0.02%)TOMCL34.22▲ 2.53 (0.08%)TPLP10.74▼ -0.04 (0.00%)TREET21.72▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG61.34▲ 2 (0.03%)UNITY29.41▲ 0.39 (0.01%)WTL1.34▲ 0.03 (0.02%)

TTP Suicide Attack on Pak Army Check Post in Tank’s Jandola Fort thwarted; 9 militants killed

Ttp Suicide Attack On Pak Army Check Post In Tanks Jandola Fort Leaves 9 Militants Dead
PESHAWAR – A deadly suicide attack carried out by Khawarij militants stormed Pakistani military check post in Jandola Fort, located in the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The attack left at least nine TTP militants confirmed dead, reports said as a suicide bomber detonated at the gate of Frontier Corps Fort in Jandola, causing significant damage to the camp, causing casualties. The blast was followed by heavy gunfire as armed combatants stormed the compound, prompting intense firefights with security forces stationed at the fort, per reports.

Security officials said the attack was foiled as militants were failed to enter premises. Despite severity of the attack, military personnel were able to repel the assault, preventing further loss of life or a breach of the facility.

The attack comes amid growing tensions between the Pakistani military and Khawari, who have escalated their insurgency in the region.

Security forces continue to engage the remaining attackers inside the compound, and authorities have cordoned off the area to prevent further casualties. While the situation is still developing, several sources suggest that additional militant reinforcements may be on the way.

This is a developing story, more updates to follow…

Web Desk (Lahore)

