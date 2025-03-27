TTP: A global threat

PAKISTAN has repeatedly raised alarms about the growing threat posed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), warning the international community, including the United States, about the group’s potential to spill beyond the borders of South Asia and impact global peace and security.

Historically, however, the TTP was largely been viewed by regional and international players as a localized problem—one confined to Pakistan’s borders.

Yet, the recent 30-page report from 18 US intelligence agencies should serve as a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s concerns were not merely rhetoric, but a genuine warning based on solid intelligence and ground realities.

The report, which was released on Tuesday, highlights the potential future threat posed by the TTP not only to Pakistan but also to international peace.

It outlines the TTP’s activities in recent years, which has been primarily on targeting Pakistan.

However, the report also underlines the TTP’s historical ties to Al-Qaeda and its previous support for operations targeting the United States, making it clear that the group’s capabilities go well beyond regional ambitions.

This assessment from the US intelligence agencies is not only a significant shift in understanding but also a vindication of Pakistan’s long-standing position.

Pakistan’s concerns on TTP were often met with skepticism or dismissed as an internal issue, but the report’s recognition of the TTP as a “potential future threat” to the United States itself underscores the validity of those fears.

It is heartening to see that the United States has come to recognize the scope of the TTP’s reach.

This is an important step forward in understanding the broader implications of the group’s activities.

However, this realization must be translated into concrete action.

Pakistan is already undertaking significant measures to dismantle the TTP’s network within its own borders and is pressing the Afghan authorities to take stronger action against the group’s sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Now, it is time for the United States, along with other global powers, to work closely with Pakistan to effectively eliminate this threat.

The fight against the TTP is not just a matter of regional security but of global peace.

Terrorism knows no borders and there is a need for a coordinated, international effort to eradicate this menace once and for all.