Concept of humility in Islam

HUMILITY is a form of respect shown to others without demeaning oneself, while preserving one’s dignity.

It reflects a person’s character, purity of heart, and sound judgment.

When people are humble toward others, they not only earn respect but also feel an inner satisfaction.

They are respected not for their status, but because of their personality and character.

Humility also demonstrates a strong attachment to faith and a focus on Allah.

In the Quran, Allah informs us that He reserves His blessings for the humble and faithful in the afterlife.

Humility is especially significant when facing abuse from arrogant individuals.

Instead of responding with anger, a humble person either ignores the abuse or responds peacefully.

Abdullah bin Masud explained this simply: “The first act of humbleness is to greet others with Salam when you encounter them, and to accept the meagre in a gathering.”

The Quran says, “The slaves of the All-Merciful are those who walk lightly on the earth.

And when the ignorant speak to them, they say, ‘Peace’” (Surah Furqan, 25:63).

Allah also commands His Messenger (PBUH) in Surah Luqman, verse 18: “Be moderate in your tread and lower your voice.”

Ibn Kathir explained that this verse teaches us to face others cheerfully with a good heart, even when they address us in contempt.

The Prophet (PBUH) taught his companions to practice humility in daily life, saying: “Humility adds nothing to a slave but elevation; so be humble towards each other, may Allah bestow His Mercy upon you.”

This shows that humility leads to personal growth, not only in character but also in spiritual elevation.

The success of humble people whether in wealth or status, does not diminish their humility; in fact, it often increases their generosity and kindness.

In Islam, humility (Tawadu) goes beyond modesty.

It includes selflessness and recognizing one’s complete reliance on Allah.

Scholars describe humility as a heart that submits to Allah, an acknowledgment of Allah’s sovereignty over all aspects of life.

The Quran advises: “Is it not time for the believers to humble their hearts before the remembrance of Allah and the truth that has been revealed?”

(Quran 57:16).

This verse encourages believers to soften their hearts and embrace humility before their Creator.

Humility is not always genuine; some may pretend to be humble to gain recognition.

Abu al-Darda, a companion of the Prophet (PBUH), warned that false humility occurs when the body acts humble, but the heart feels no such submission.

He sought refuge from such deception, following the Prophet’s example.

The Prophet (PBUH) said: “O Allah, to You I have bowed, and in You I believe, and to You have I submitted.

My hearing, my sight, my mind, my bones, and my strength are humbled before You” (Sunan al-Tirmidhī, al-Dawat).

This prayer highlights true humility as a complete surrender to Allah, acknowledging His authority over every part of one’s being.

Humility can be understood in several key ways: Submission to Allah: Humility stems from deep submission to Allah’s will, recognizing His control over all aspects of life.

This submission fosters a profound sense of gratitude and reverence.

Modesty in Worship: Humility is evident in acts of worship like prayer and fasting, where believers surrender their egos and desires to Allah’s wisdom.

These acts reflect submission and dependence on Allah’s mercy.

Interpersonal Conduct: Humility extends to how one interacts with others.

The Prophet (PBUH) showed respect and kindness to everyone, regardless of their social status.

Muslims are encouraged to build relationships based on humility and empathy.

Gratitude and Thankfulness: Humility nurtures a sense of gratitude for Allah’s blessings.

Humble people are thankful for everything they have, recognizing that all gifts come from Allah.

Acceptance of Imperfections: Humility encourages self-improvement by helping us view our flaws as opportunities for growth.

It fosters forgiveness, both for ourselves and others, promoting self-betterment.

Humility is a radiant virtue in Islam that influences every aspect of daily life, from spiritual growth to social relationships.

It serves as the foundation for inner peace and unity.

It helps believers grow spiritually by opening their hearts to Allah’s wisdom and leading to profound inner transformation.

It also ensures that one’s heart remains unaffected by the storms of ego, fostering peace even in difficult situations.

It also plays a vital role in relationships, promoting mutual respect, love, and compassion.

Being a unifying force, it brings people together despite differences.

Furthermore, it protects against arrogance, which poisons the soul and distances a person from Allah.

It neutralizes this poison, preserving people’s purity and grounding them in humanity.

To cultivate humility, one should engage in self-reflection, ensuring that his actions align with sincere intentions making him learn from others, fostering wisdom and empathy.

In a world filled with division, humility opens hearts, encouraging connection and societal harmony.

Additionally, it is closely linked to charity (Sadaqah), where giving becomes an expression of gratitude and recognition of others’ struggles.

Finally, humility is not confined to grand gestures but is embedded in everyday actions.

Seeking forgiveness, being patient, and treating others with respect are all manifestations of humility.

By incorporating these practices into daily life, humility becomes a lifelong journey that helps build stronger communities and brings individuals closer to Allah’s grace and mercy.

