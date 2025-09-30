Trump unveils 20-point Gaza peace plan backed by major Muslim countries

WASHINGTON DC – US President Donald Trump has unveiled its 20-point plan to end ongoing conflict in Gaza where Israeli forces have killed thousands of Palestinians including children and women.

He rolled out the plan in a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has also agreed to the proposal.

Trump claimed the plan has received unanimous support from Muslim and Arab nations. He specifically mentioned that Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir have also backed the proposal.

What the Plan Says?

According to reports, the peace proposal includes an immediate ceasefire, freezing of current battle lines, and the release of all 20 living hostages within 48 hours. It also includes the return of the remains of 24 deceased hostages.

In return, Israel is expected to release 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, as well as 1,700 Gazans arrested after October 7, 2023. The list includes women and children.

The plan also proposes the dismantling of all offensive weapons held by Hamas. Combatants who surrender would be granted amnesty, and Hamas members who wish to leave Gaza would be offered safe passage.

Key humanitarian provisions include immediate delivery and fair distribution of aid, a ban on forced displacement from Gaza, and the right of return for displaced individuals. Hamas is excluded from having any role in Gaza’s future governance under the proposed framework.

To manage the transition, an interim administration composed of Palestinians and international experts would be formed, operating under a new international organization. A temporary international security force would also be deployed in Gaza.

The plan further outlines economic reconstruction efforts and calls for reforms within the Palestinian Authority to eventually assume control over Gaza.

It also details a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, with guarantees that Israel will not reoccupy or annex the territory. Additionally, the plan assures that Israel will refrain from further military actions against Qatar.

Finally, the agreement envisions a path toward the establishment of a Palestinian state, following the completion of political and developmental reforms. It also emphasizes the need for a sustained negotiation process between Israel and Palestine to ensure lasting peace and regional stability.

The proposal says: “Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee”.

The panel would be supervised by a new international transitional body called

The “Board of Peace” comprising international leaders would supervise the panel. Donald Trump will head the committee that would include other heads of state and members, including Tony Blair.