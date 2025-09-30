More UAE visit visa choices now available for Pakistanis, others

ABU DHABI – The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) has approved new amendments and additions to regulations regarding entry visa for foreign nationals.

The Gulf country has launched four new visit visa categories for those who are specialists in artificial intelligence, entertainment, events, cruise ships and leisure boats, according to WAM news.

The UAE has also unveiled a humanitarian residence permit with validity period of one year. The period can be extended but it is subjected to the decision of the relevant authority.

“Moreover, a residence permit for a foreign widow or divorcee is granted for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a similar period, subject to defined conditions,” read the report.

The UAE has allowed residents to sponsor a visit visa for a friend or relative up to third degree, based on the sponsor’s income.

To qualify for a business visa, applicants must demonstrate financial stability, either by showing the ability to start a new business, owning shares in an overseas company, or having a verified track record of professional work.

In contrast, obtaining a truck driver visa requires a sponsor in the destination country, along with meeting specific health and financial criteria.

The regulations also include clear schedules that specify the authorised duration of stay for each visa type and outline the applicable conditions for extension, according to UAE’s news outlet.