Tri-Nation Series 2025: New Zealand bowl first against South Africa

LAHORE – New Zealand have won the toss and decided to bowl first against South Africa in second match of the Tri-nation series at Gaddafi Stadium today, Monday.

New Zealand’s captain Mitchell Santner said that there has been one change in the team, with Conway replacing Rachin Ravindra who injured in a match against Pakistan.

South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma said that if they had won the toss, they would have chosen to field first.

He added that there are new players in the team, and they are excited to play.

In first game of the series, New Zealand beat Pakistan by 78 runs on Saturday. After opting to bat first, New Zealand managed to score 330 for six in their 50 overs.

Glenn Phillips, batting at number six, top-scored with an unbeaten 106 off 74 balls, hitting six fours and seven sixes. He was supported by Daryl Mitchell (81, 84b, 2x4s, 4x6s) and Kane Williamson (58, 89b, 7x4s) – both of whom scored half-centuries.

For the losing side, Shaheen Shah Afridi took three wickets for 88 runs, while Abrar Ahmed grabbed two wickets. Haris Rauf, who left the field in the middle of his seventh over, due to side strain, took one wicket for 23 runs.

In the run chase, Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam provided a 52-run opening stand before Babar (10, 23b, 1×4) was dismissed by Michael Bracewell in the 10th over. Left-handed Fakhar, making a comeback in the side, top-scored with a 69-ball 84, which included seven fours and four sixes. Salman Ali Agha (40, 51b, 2x4s, 1×6) and Tayyab Tahir (30, 29b, 4x4s) were the other contributors with the bat, but the hosts fell short by 78 runs as they were dismissed for 252 in 47.5 overs.

For New Zealand, captain Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry took three wickets apiece, while Bracewell claimed two wickets.