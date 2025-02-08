Tri-nation 2025, PAK vs NZ, 1st match – Check squad, live streaming, match timings

LAHORE – Pakistan will lock horns with New Zealand in first match of the tri-nation ODI series 2025 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, today.

The series, which also involves South Africa, will be played from 8 t0 14 February at the newly constructed Gaddafi Stadium and Karachi’s National Bank Stadium.

In the single-league tournament, New Zealand will take on South Africa on Monday, 10 February at the same venue in the day game.

After the second match, the action will move to Karachi, where the home side will take on South Africa at the National Bank Stadium in a day-night match on Wednesday, 12 February. The final of the event will be played between the top two sides on Friday, 14 February with the first ball to be bowled at 2pm PST.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Tri-Nation Match Time

Pakistan will take on New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday, with the first ball to be bowled at 2pm PST.

PAK vs NZ Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson

PAK vs NZ Tri-series Live Streaming

All matches will be broadcasted live on Ten Sports, PTV Sports and A-Sports. However, fans can get the live-streaming on Tamasha, myco and Tapmad in Pakistan.

The tournament provides an opportunity to all three sides to prepare for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, which is set to begin in Karachi on 19 February with hosts Pakistan taking on New Zealand.