Pm Shehbaz Leaves For Uae Today To Attend World Governments Summit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is all set to depart for the United Arab Emirates on a two-day official visit today, Monday.

The Pakistani premier will participate in the World Governments Summit in Dubai as he has been invited by UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Summit will bring together a large number of Heads of State and Government, global policymakers, and leading private sector figures to discuss the future of governance, innovation and international cooperation.

PM Shehbaz will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other key members of the cabinet, reflecting Pakistan’s strong commitment to deepening its engagement with the UAE and other global partners.

During his visit, the prime minister will deliver a keynote address at the World Governments Summit, highlighting Pakistan’s vision for inclusive economic growth, digital transformation and governance reforms.

He will also hold bilateral meetings with the UAE leadership as well as engage with Heads of State and Government from participating countries and leading CEOs of major multinational companies.

The PM Shehbaz’s visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to further strengthening its ties with the UAE, fostering greater economic collaboration and exploring new avenues of partnership for mutual prosperity.