Phillips stars as New Zealand stun Pakistan by 78 runs in Tri-Series opener

LAHORE – New Zealand bagged a dominant 78-run victory over Pakistan in the opening match of the Tri-Series. The opening match, held at a packed stadium, saw New Zealand post a commanding total, with Phillips contributing a stellar performance at the crease.

His remarkable batting not only anchored the innings but also set the stage for a strong finish, propelling his team to a challenging score that Pakistan ultimately couldn’t chase down.

Kiwis post a strong total of 330/6 in 50 overs, with Phillips contributing a solid 67 off 74 balls. Kane Williamson also played a crucial role, scoring a patient 58 off 89 balls, while Daryl Mitchell added a quick 8 off 14 balls in the latter stages of the innings. New Zealand’s innings were built on steady partnerships, with Phillips anchoring the middle order and guiding his side to a substantial total.

Men in Green, chasing a target of 331, got off to a decent start thanks to an impressive 84 off 69 balls by Fakhar Zaman. Salman Ali Agha also contributed with 40 off 51 balls, but the chase faltered as the pressure mounted. Pakistan’s middle and lower order struggled to build meaningful partnerships, and they were eventually bowled out for 252 in 47.5 overs.

NZ bowlers were clinical throughout, with Mitchell Santner leading the charge, taking 3/41 in 10 overs. Matt Henry and Michael Bracewell also made important contributions, claiming 3/53 and 1/23, respectively. Pakistan’s response was hampered by the early breakthroughs from the New Zealand bowlers, and they never quite recovered.

Pakistan’s hopes of a late comeback were dashed by Shaheen Afridi’s 3/88 from 10 overs, despite his valiant efforts. Haris Rauf also chipped in with 1/23 from 6.2 overs, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the defeat.

This dominant win sees New Zealand start their Tri-Series campaign with confidence, with Glenn Phillips’ all-round brilliance stealing the show. As for Pakistan, they will need to regroup quickly as they look to bounce back in their next match.

After opting to bat first, Kiwis faced early setbacks, losing their openers Will Young who returned on 4 and Rachin Ravindra 25 with the score at a modest 39. However, captain Kane Williamson made 58, anchoring team’s progress with seven boundaries.

Flamboyant hitter Glenn Phillips’ made ton, forming crucial partnerships to steady the ship. The batter blasted an unbeaten 106 from just 74 balls, including six boundaries and seven sixes, leading New Zealand’s charge to a strong total.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI

Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Dismissal Will Young 4 4 1 0 100.00 c Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi Rachin Ravindra 25 19 5 0 131.58 c & b Abrar Ahmed Kane Williamson 58 89 7 0 65.17 C Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Afridi Daryl Mitchell 81 84 2 4 96.43 c Khushdil Shah b Abrar Ahmed Tom Latham (wk) 0 3 0 0 0.00 c Kamran Ghulam b Haris Rauf Glenn Phillips 106* 74 6 7 143.24 not out Mitchell Bracewell 31 23 1 3 134.78 c sub b Shaheen Afridi Mitchell Santner 8* 5 1 0 160.00 not out

Tom Latham (0) struggled with the bat, dismissed cheaply by Haris Rauf, while Mitchell Bracewell added a brief but impactful cameo of 31 off 23 balls, hitting one boundary and three sixes before being dismissed by Afridi.

Captain Mitchell Santner remained unbeaten on 8 from 5 balls, helping New Zealand reach a challenging total of 330/6.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was the most successful bowler, claiming three wickets, including those of Young, Williamson, and Bracewell, but he conceded 81 runs from his 10 overs. Abrar Ahmed (2-41) was economical and picked up crucial wickets, while Haris Rauf took 1/21 before leaving the field due to rib pain.

For the unversed, Naseem Shah, Khushdil Shah, and Salman Ali Agha failed to make an impact with the ball, going wicketless.

New Zealand’s dominant batting performance sets Pakistan a daunting target of 331, with Phillips’ explosive knock taking center stage in what was a high-scoring encounter. Pakistan now faces a tough challenge to chase down the total in their opening match of the series.