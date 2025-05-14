Toyota Yaris all variants easy installment plans announced by UBL

KARACHI – UBL is offering affordable financing plans for Toyota Yaris to help people own their dream car on installments.

The monthly installments are tailored to suit budget-conscious buyers. With a financing tenor ranging from 1 to 3 years, customers can enjoy flexible plans, quick processing, and minimal down payments.

Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3

Price: Rs. 4,479,000

Down Payment: Rs. 1,522,860

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,956,140

Monthly Installment (14.5%): Rs. 101,753

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 68,737 |

Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3

Price: Rs. 4,730,000

Down Payment: Rs. 1,750,100

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,979,900

Monthly Installment (14.5%):Rs. 102,571

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,289

Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3

Price: Rs. 4,760,000

Down Payment: Rs. 1,761,200

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,998,800

Monthly Installment (14.5%):Rs. 103,222

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,729

Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3

Price: Rs. 5,604,000

Down Payment: Rs. 2,633,880

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,970,120

Monthly Installment (14.5%):Rs. 102,234

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,066 |

Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige Interior

Price: Rs. 6,255,000

Down Payment: Rs. 3,315,150

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,939,850

Monthly Installment: Rs. 101,193

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 68,358

Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black Interior

Price Rs. 6,319,000

Down Payment: Rs. 3,349,070

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,969,930

Monthly Installment: Rs. 102,228

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,057

Vehicle prices are subject to change based on the manufacturer. Installments are exclusive of insurance and are calculated on a 50% residual value basis.