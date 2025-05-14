Toyota Yaris all variants easy installment plans announced by UBL

KARACHI – UBL is offering affordable financing plans for Toyota Yaris to help people own their dream car on installments.
The monthly installments are tailored to suit budget-conscious buyers. With a financing tenor ranging from 1 to 3 years, customers can enjoy flexible plans, quick processing, and minimal down payments.
Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3
Price: Rs. 4,479,000
Down Payment: Rs. 1,522,860
Financing Amount: Rs. 2,956,140
Monthly Installment (14.5%): Rs. 101,753
Residual Value Installment: Rs. 68,737 |
Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
Price: Rs. 4,730,000
Down Payment: Rs. 1,750,100
Financing Amount: Rs. 2,979,900
Monthly Installment (14.5%):Rs. 102,571
Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,289
Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
Price: Rs. 4,760,000
Down Payment: Rs. 1,761,200
Financing Amount: Rs. 2,998,800
Monthly Installment (14.5%):Rs. 103,222
Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,729
Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
Price: Rs. 5,604,000
Down Payment: Rs. 2,633,880
Financing Amount: Rs. 2,970,120
Monthly Installment (14.5%):Rs. 102,234
Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,066 |
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige Interior
Price: Rs. 6,255,000
Down Payment: Rs. 3,315,150
Financing Amount: Rs. 2,939,850
Monthly Installment: Rs. 101,193
Residual Value Installment: Rs. 68,358
Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black Interior
Price Rs. 6,319,000
Down Payment: Rs. 3,349,070
Financing Amount: Rs. 2,969,930
Monthly Installment: Rs. 102,228
Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,057
Vehicle prices are subject to change based on the manufacturer. Installments are exclusive of insurance and are calculated on a 50% residual value basis.