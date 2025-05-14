AGL56.07▲ 5.1 (0.10%)AIRLINK153.5▼ -1.38 (-0.01%)BOP9.9▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.18▼ -0.15 (-0.02%)DCL10.45▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DFML35.5▲ 2.75 (0.08%)DGKC147.47▼ -3.27 (-0.02%)FCCL47.75▲ 0.22 (0.00%)FFL14.6▲ 0.11 (0.01%)HUBC137.9▼ -0.81 (-0.01%)HUMNL12.61▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)KEL4.36▲ 0.02 (0.00%)KOSM5.07▼ -0.09 (-0.02%)MLCF75.25▼ -0.67 (-0.01%)NBP87.4▼ -0.67 (-0.01%)OGDC212.95▼ -5.71 (-0.03%)PAEL45.08▼ -0.22 (0.00%)PIBTL8.58▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)PPL167.45▼ -0.58 (0.00%)PRL29.81▲ 0.26 (0.01%)PTC20.43▲ 0.3 (0.01%)SEARL83.36▲ 0.79 (0.01%)TELE7.09▲ 0.1 (0.01%)TOMCL30.51▲ 0.37 (0.01%)TPLP8.5▲ 0.24 (0.03%)TREET19.1▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG64.7▲ 1.41 (0.02%)UNITY27.03▲ 0.9 (0.03%)WTL1.26▲ 0 (0.00%)

Toyota Yaris all variants easy installment plans announced by UBL

Toyota Yaris Latest Price Update For 2025 And Easy Installment Plans
KARACHI – UBL is offering affordable financing plans for Toyota Yaris to help people own their dream car on installments.

The monthly installments are tailored to suit budget-conscious buyers. With a financing tenor ranging from 1 to 3 years, customers can enjoy flexible plans, quick processing, and minimal down payments.

Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3

Price: Rs. 4,479,000

Down Payment: Rs. 1,522,860

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,956,140

Monthly Installment (14.5%): Rs. 101,753

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 68,737 |

Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3

Price: Rs. 4,730,000

Down Payment: Rs. 1,750,100

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,979,900

Monthly Installment (14.5%):Rs. 102,571

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,289

Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3

Price: Rs. 4,760,000

Down Payment: Rs. 1,761,200

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,998,800

Monthly Installment (14.5%):Rs. 103,222

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,729

Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3

Price: Rs. 5,604,000

Down Payment: Rs. 2,633,880

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,970,120

Monthly Installment (14.5%):Rs. 102,234

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,066 |

Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige Interior 

Price: Rs. 6,255,000

Down Payment: Rs. 3,315,150

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,939,850

Monthly Installment: Rs. 101,193

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 68,358

Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black Interior 

Price Rs. 6,319,000

Down Payment: Rs. 3,349,070

Financing Amount: Rs. 2,969,930

Monthly Installment: Rs. 102,228

Residual Value Installment: Rs. 69,057

Vehicle prices are subject to change based on the manufacturer. Installments are exclusive of insurance and are calculated on a 50% residual value basis.

Our Correspondent

