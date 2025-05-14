Atif Aslam’s name from songs at Zee Music YouTube channel amid rising tensions

KARACHI – Indian music giant Zee Music has removed the name of internationally acclaimed Pakistani singer Atif Aslam from the credits of several songs on its official YouTube channel, media reports revealed on Tuesday.

While Atif Aslam’s vocals remain intact in the tracks, his name has been deleted from the song titles and descriptions, sparking outrage among fans across the subcontinent.

The move comes in the wake of renewed cultural tensions between India and Pakistan, despite the recent ceasefire agreement between the two neighbouring countries.

The observers believed the removal is part of a wider trend in India, where entertainment platforms and music labels are increasingly distancing themselves from Pakistani artists.

Earlier, Indian authorities had imposed restrictions on the social media accounts of Pakistani actors, and now music companies are reportedly deleting images and references to Pakistani talent from Bollywood soundtracks.

The industry insiders expressed concerns over the politicisation of art and culture, stressing that the music and cinema should remain above regional hostilities.

Atif Aslam, known for his soulful voice and a string of Bollywood hits, maintained a massive fan following on both sides of the border.

No official statement has yet been issued by Zee Music or Atif Aslam regarding the development.