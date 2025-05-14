Imran Khan’s telephonic conversation with sons: Adiala jail officials’ plea rejected

ISLAMABAD -The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Central Court in Islamabad on Wednesday rejected Adiala Jail authorities’ plea seeking a review of the court’s earlier order in the facilitation case about telephonic conversation between PTI founder Imran Khan and his sons.

Special Judge Central, Shah Rukh Arjumand, conducted the hearing and reaffirmed the court’s directive allowing the PTI founder to have a telephonic conversation with his sons residing abroad.

The court also allowed medical check-up of Imran Khan by his personal physician.

In the detailed order, the court stressed the implementation of previous directives issued on January 10, January 28, and February 3, stating that the order had been passed after reviewing all relevant facts, and therefore, the review request filed by Adiala Jail authorities stands dismissed.

Earlier, the PTI founder’s legal team had requested the court to permit communication with his children and a check-up by his personal doctor. In response, the jail authorities submitted a report arguing that prison rules do not contain any provision allowing overseas phone contact or check-ups by a personal physician.

The Superintendent of Adiala Jail had urged the court to reconsider its orders dated January 10 and February 3, and to reject the request for overseas communication and a private medical examination for the PTI founder.

According to the jail report, the PTI founder is accused of availing undue and unauthorized facilities, which has led other inmates to make similar demands. It stated that the court’s order to permit overseas communication and a personal medical check-up violates the fundamental rights of other prisoners.

The report further noted that the court’s ruling is inconsistent with the principle of equality and justice under jail rules, and contradicts Article 25 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which guarantees equal protection under the law for all citizens and prohibits discrimination based on race, caste, or creed.

The jail authorities warned that the order could set a precedent and might be misused in future to pressure the judiciary and prison administration into accepting unauthorized demands. It was also mentioned that 93 foreign prisoners are currently being held in Adiala Jail, all of whom desire contact with their families abroad, but no such privilege has been granted to any prisoner so far. Granting it to one individual would amount to discriminatory treatment.

The report added that a large number of applications from prisoners across Punjab prisons have expressed strong disappointment over discriminatory practices, pointing out that such facilities are not included in the Jail Rules of 1978.

The court adjourned the hearing till May 21.