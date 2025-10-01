Toyota Yaris 7-Years Installment Plan in Pakistan – October 2025 Update

KARACHI – Indus Motor Company’s Toyota Yaris, one of Pakistan’s best-selling entry-level sedans, is now available under an extended 7-year financing plan.
Known for its strong fuel efficiency, smooth transmission, durable ground clearance, and wide range of safety features, the Yaris has built a solid reputation among family car buyers. While critics point out its modest handling and simple design, it remains a top pick for those who prioritize reliability and practicality.
After recent increase in car prices caused by the federal government’s NEV levy, banks are stepping in with easy installment schemes to reduce the financial burden on customers. BOP introduced attractive packages with minimal down payments and flexible monthly installments, allowing consumers to own a Toyota Yaris without heavy upfront costs.
Yaris Latest Price in Pakistan
|Model
|Price
|Yaris Sedan GLI MT 1.3
|4,649,000
|Yaris Sedan GLI CVT 1.3
|4,809,000
|Yaris Sedan ATIV MT 1.3
|4,829,000
|Yaris Sedan ATIV CVT 1.3
|5,719,000
|Yaris Sedan ATIV X CVT 1.5
|6,389,000
Yaris 1.3 Installment Plans 2025
|Year
|Installments
|EMI
|Insurance
|Total
|1
|12
|78,868
|6,102
|84,970
|2
|12
|78,868
|5,424
|84,292
|3
|12
|78,868
|4,746
|83,614
|4
|12
|78,868
|4,068
|82,936
|5
|12
|78,868
|3,390
|82,258
|6
|12
|78,868
|2,712
|81,580
|7
|12
|78,868
|0
|78,868
Yaris ATIV X 1.5 CVT
|Year
|Installments
|EMI
|Insurance
|Total
|1
|12
|109,777
|8,493
|118,271
|2
|12
|109,777
|7,550
|117,327
|3
|12
|109,777
|6,606
|116,383
|4
|12
|109,777
|5,662
|115,439
|5
|12
|109,777
|4,718
|114,496
|6
|12
|109,777
|3,775
|113,552
|7
|12
|109,777
|0
|109,777
According to the latest price list, the Yaris Sedan GLI MT 1.3 starts at 4,649,000, while the top-end Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 is priced at 6,389,000. Under the new 7-year plan, monthly installments for the 1.3 variant begin at 78,868, while the 1.5 CVT variant requires a monthly payment of 109,777. Insurance charges apply in the first six years but drop to zero in the final year, reducing the overall installment burden.
