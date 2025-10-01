Toyota Yaris 7-Years Installment Plan in Pakistan – October 2025 Update

KARACHI – Indus Motor Company’s Toyota Yaris, one of Pakistan’s best-selling entry-level sedans, is now available under an extended 7-year financing plan.

Known for its strong fuel efficiency, smooth transmission, durable ground clearance, and wide range of safety features, the Yaris has built a solid reputation among family car buyers. While critics point out its modest handling and simple design, it remains a top pick for those who prioritize reliability and practicality.

After recent increase in car prices caused by the federal government’s NEV levy, banks are stepping in with easy installment schemes to reduce the financial burden on customers. BOP introduced attractive packages with minimal down payments and flexible monthly installments, allowing consumers to own a Toyota Yaris without heavy upfront costs.

Yaris Latest Price in Pakistan

Model Price Yaris Sedan GLI MT 1.3 4,649,000 Yaris Sedan GLI CVT 1.3 4,809,000 Yaris Sedan ATIV MT 1.3 4,829,000 Yaris Sedan ATIV CVT 1.3 5,719,000 Yaris Sedan ATIV X CVT 1.5 6,389,000

Yaris 1.3 Installment Plans 2025

Year Installments EMI Insurance Total 1 12 78,868 6,102 84,970 2 12 78,868 5,424 84,292 3 12 78,868 4,746 83,614 4 12 78,868 4,068 82,936 5 12 78,868 3,390 82,258 6 12 78,868 2,712 81,580 7 12 78,868 0 78,868

Yaris ATIV X 1.5 CVT

Year Installments EMI Insurance Total 1 12 109,777 8,493 118,271 2 12 109,777 7,550 117,327 3 12 109,777 6,606 116,383 4 12 109,777 5,662 115,439 5 12 109,777 4,718 114,496 6 12 109,777 3,775 113,552 7 12 109,777 0 109,777

According to the latest price list, the Yaris Sedan GLI MT 1.3 starts at 4,649,000, while the top-end Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 is priced at 6,389,000. Under the new 7-year plan, monthly installments for the 1.3 variant begin at 78,868, while the 1.5 CVT variant requires a monthly payment of 109,777. Insurance charges apply in the first six years but drop to zero in the final year, reducing the overall installment burden.