Rs6 Lac Discount on Toyota Corolla Cross Under New Offer; Check New Prices

KARACHI – Exciting news for those looking to buy a compact crossover SUV as Toyota Indus Motor Company announced major price reductions on popular hybrid SUV Corolla Cross. The autogiant comes up with new discounts across all variants of vehicle, with base 1.8L model receiving big cut of Rs6Lac.

As per official announcement, Corolla Cross 1.8, previously priced at Rs7,849,000, is now available at an ex-factory price of Rs7.23 million. The revised pricing will be from August 1, 2025, and will remain available only until stocks last, in latest push to woo potential clients.

Toyota Corolla Cross Special Prices

Variants New Price Discount 1.8 HEV X 8,935,000 514,000 1.8 HEV 8,535,000 464,000 1.8 X 7,935,000 564,000 1.8 (Base) 7,235,000 614,000

The move comes just months after Toyota IMC, along with other leading automakers, raised prices in response to the federal government’s 2025–26 budget and the introduction of the New Enhanced Valuation (NEV) Levy.

Price hikes earlier this year reached up to over half million on Yaris, Corolla Altis and other models.

IMC’s new decision is a strategic effort to boost hybrid vehicle sales, attract price-sensitive customers, and clear out existing inventory ahead of possible new model rollouts.