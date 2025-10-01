Widespread rains, heavy falls predicted in Pakistan this week

ISLAMABAD – Widespread rains with heavy falls and hailstorms are predicted in parts of Pakistan during this week.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), a well-marked low-pressure system (WML) over the Gulf of Kutch is causing the moist currents to penetrate the Sindh region. Moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are also likely to penetrate upper Punjab from tonight. Moist currents from both the Bay of Bengal and the north Arabian Sea are expected to strengthen between 04th and 06th October.

In addition, a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) is anticipated to approach the upper parts of the country tonight. It is likely to intensify from 03rd October and may persist until 07th October. Under the influence of these meteorological conditions, widespread rains are predicted in parts of Pakistan during this week.

Punjab/Islamabad:

Isolated rains are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Mianwali and Khushab until October 3.

Widespread rains with scattered heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Noorpurthal, Bhakkar, Layyah, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Vehari, Khanewal, Multan, Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan, Rajanpur, Kot Addu and Dera Ghazi Khan from 04th to 06th October.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa:

Widespread rains with scattered heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan from 02nd to 07th October.

Kashmir/Gilgit-Baltistan:

Isolated rains are expected in Kashmir (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) on 02nd and 03rd October.

Widespread rains with isolated heavy falls and hailstorms are expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from 04th to 07th October.

Sindh:

Rains with isolated heavy falls are expected in Tharparker (Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dhali, Diplo, Kaloi), Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Matiari, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Karachi, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal until 03rd October.

Balochistan:

Isolated rains are expected in Zhob, Sherani, Loralai, Kohlu, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Musakhel, Qila Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Sibbi and Naseerabad from 04th (Night) to 06th October.

Impacts:

Day & Night Temperatures are likely to drop significantly during the wet spell. Snowfall is also likely over the high mountains of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rains, windstorms and hailstorms may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot and Faisalabad. Downpour may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Kashmir.