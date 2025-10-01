Three cops dead, civilians injured amid violent protests in Azad Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD – Azad Kashmir witnessed violent protests for third consecutive day, leading to deaths of three police officers and injuries to 150 others, eight of whom are in critical condition.

Some online reports also claimed civilian casualties, though these have not yet been independently confirmed by Pakistan Observer. Prime Minister AJK, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq, and Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry addressed the situation during a press conference, stressing that “no objective can be achieved through violence, and conflicts are always resolved through dialogue.”

Chaudhry was view that clashes escalated massively, particularly at Chamiati, while Tariq Fazal Chaudhry accused Public Action Committee of taking path of violence instead of peaceful protest. He added that Prime Minister tasked him with negotiating with committee’s leaders to address their demands, noting that “we have accepted 90 percent of the Public Action Committee’s demands and are willing to discuss the remainder.”

The protests were reportedly triggered by demands of Jammu and Kashmir Public Action Committee, which include ending privileges of ruling elites, ending 12 assembly seats reserved for migrants residing in Pakistan, providing free healthcare and education, establishing an international airport, abolishing the quota system, and implementing judicial reforms.

Kashmir Protests

During previous negotiations, the government agreed to many of these demands. However, some constitutional and legal issues, including the removal of migrant assembly seats, could not be resolved, leading to a breakdown in talks.

Pakistan’s Minister for Kashmir Affairs, Amir Muqam explained that “all public demands within the scope of law, whether related to the central government or Kashmir administration, were accepted. However, certain illegal demands, such as abolishing the 12 migrant assembly seats, cannot be implemented without following constitutional procedures. The committee must win a mandate through elections and then propose amendments in the assembly.”

Strike called by the Public Action Committee continued across , disrupting business activities and leading to the complete closure of entry points connecting Kashmir with Pakistan. Several clashes between protesters and police were reported across various locations.

According to the Public Action Committee, two people were killed and several others injured during the confrontations with police. Both Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq and Federal Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry reiterated that the best way to resolve disputes is through dialogue, not violence.