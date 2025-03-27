Toyota Fortuner V updated five-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

KARACHI – The Toyota Fortuner V is a premium SUV that has gained significant popularity in Pakistan owing to its powerful performance, stylish exterior, and rugged capabilities.

It is positioned as a high-end variant of the Fortuner, offering a more luxurious and feature-packed experience for drivers seeking an off-road adventure coupled with next-level comforts.

The Fortuner V is equipped with a 2.7L or 2.8L diesel engine, depending on the specific model and variant, which provides ample power for both urban commutes and off-road excursions.

The SUV features a 6-speed automatic transmission and boasts an advanced 4WD system, making it ideal for handling diverse terrains across Pakistan.

The exterior of Fortuner V is bold and aggressive, with a sleek front grille, LED headlights, and a commanding presence on the road.

When it comes to interior, the Fortuner V offers a spacious and premium cabin with leather upholstery, advanced infotainment options, climate control.

It comes with a range of safety features such as airbags, ABS, and vehicle stability control.

The SUV also comes with a robust suspension system, ensuring a smooth ride regardless of the road conditions.

Toyota Fortuner V Latest Price in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Toyota Fortuner V in Pakistan stands at Rs16,999,000, as of March 2025. It includes 25% sales tax.

Toyota Fortuner V Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers a reasonable five-year installment plan for Toyota Fortuner V. The plan has been designed with 30% advance payment and 15% residual value.

Under the plan, the buyer will deposit an amount of Rs5,102,800 in wake of down payment while the per month installment will be Rs297,652 for the period of five years.