As many as 500 personnel will be recruited in Pakistan Railways’ police

ISLAMABAD – In a bid to tighten the security of the trains, as many as 500 personnel would be recruited for Pakistan Railway police.

“The 70 percent of the recruited personnel will be deployed in Balochistan,” said Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi while talking to the reporters in Quetta.

Amir Muqam, a Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan along with States and frontier regions, extended felicitations over restoration of Jaffar Express.

The minister said that they took special measures to improve the security of the trains. He vowed to pursue terrorists relentlessly, both within the country and abroad.

Jaffar Express would start its journey for Peshawar from today and strict security arrangements have been made for the train.

Earlier, Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had claimed that India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is behind the terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express in Balochistan. He warned that the next attack could claim even more lives.

In a statement issued from the US, Pannun had said that India’s notorious intelligence agency RAW is responsible for the train attack in Balochistan.

“If India is not held accountable, the next attack could take more innocent lives,” he warned.

Pannun called on international bodies to take action against India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and RAW, stating that India is executing a covert war strategy against Pakistan.

“The Modi government is a full-fledged terrorist regime and poses a threat not only to regional but also global peace,” he said.

He further alleged that India is involved in the violent activities worldwide, with the Balochistan train attack serving as proof of its aggressive defense tactics.

“India’s covert terrorist activities aim to destabilize neighboring countries. It is involved in assassinations abroad, extremism and cross-border terrorism. Modi’s government has turned India into a global hub of state-sponsored terrorism,”.

Pannun warned that RAW’s unchecked actions have put South Asia at risk. He called for diplomatic and security sanctions on India’s intelligence operations, saying that the world could no longer turn a blind eye to India’s secret terrorist activities.

“If India is not held accountable, the next attack will take even more innocent lives,” he added.