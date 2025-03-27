AGL68▼ -1.06 (-0.02%)AIRLINK174.8▼ -1.09 (-0.01%)BOP10.88▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.22▲ 0.22 (0.03%)DCL9.18▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML44.3▼ -0.37 (-0.01%)DGKC135.8▲ 2.81 (0.02%)FCCL46.4▲ 0.28 (0.01%)FFL16.08▲ 0.01 (0.00%)HUBC145.95▲ 1.99 (0.01%)HUMNL13.43▲ 0.08 (0.01%)KEL4.43▼ -0.07 (-0.02%)KOSM5.91▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)MLCF60.4▲ 0.9 (0.02%)NBP76.81▼ -0.32 (0.00%)OGDC232.28▼ -0.47 (0.00%)PAEL47.7▲ 0.22 (0.00%)PIBTL10.43▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)PPL190.92▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)PRL37.02▲ 0.02 (0.00%)PTC23.22▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)SEARL99.3▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)TELE7.75▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL34.1▼ -0.67 (-0.02%)TPLP10.79▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)TREET22.55▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TRG65.35▲ 0.21 (0.00%)UNITY28.58▲ 0 (0.00%)WTL1.33▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Gold prices in Saudi Arabia today – 27 March 2025

Has Pakistan Found 28 Lakh Tola Gold Deposits In Attock Heres All You Need To Know
LAHORE – The price of per tola 24-karat gold in Saudi Arabia on Thursday (March 27) registered a upward trend as it stood at 4,254 SAR, according to forex.pk.

Furthermore, the 10 grams of 24-k gold is being sold for SAR 3,643 in the kingdom while the per ounce gold price stands at SAR 11,331.

Note: The gold price across the world, including Saudi Arabia, changes constantly and there will be some differences in this post as the prices were updated at 11:50 am March 27, 2025.

The latest fluctuation in gold prices comes after people rushed to safer investment following trade war ensued after US President Donald Trump announced tariff on China, Canada and Mexico.

Saudi Riyal exchange rate against Pakistani rupee in open market stood at Rs74.70. The selling rate of the Riyal also moved up at Rs75.10.

Earlier, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement for deferred payment for oil import worth $1.2 billion for one year.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief Executive Officer of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Sultan Abdulrahman Al-Marshad witnessed the signing of agreement.

Our Correspondent

