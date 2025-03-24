Toyota Corolla Cross Hev X Updated Five Year Installment Plan For 2025

Toyota Corolla Cross HEV X offers an exciting blend of Hybrid Electric technology, smoothness and impressive performance.

It has powertrain components that work in harmony and eliminate many of the components found in a conventional powertrain.

When it comes to exterior, it comes with unparalleled elegance. The exterior of the Corolla Cross isn’t just a sight to behold, it’s a testament to a new standard of style.

With its sculpted body and striking presence, this remarkable vehicle fulfills all offerings that a premium class vehicle should offer from stylish alloy wheels to powerful LED headlamps, sturdy roof rails, and much more.

Its interior offers redefined comfort. From the seamless push-start ignition to the luxurious Terra Rossa seat covers that are the epitome of comfort, this vehicle is designed to simplify and amplify your life.

The 9-inch floating display and powered seats are more than just features; they serve as your partners in your day-to-day routine. It also offers ample luggage space.

Safety is a fundamental commitment in the Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric as it is equipped with 7 SRS airbags placed all over the vehicle to provide ultimate safety against certain types of crash.

Toyota Corolla Cross HEV X Installment Plan

The Meezan Bank offers an updated five-year installment plan for Toyota Corolla Cross HEV X. As per the bank’s official site, the price of the bank stands at Rs9,849,000.

The five-plan has been designed with 30% down payment and 20% residual value. Under the plan, the buyer will deposit Rs2,957,800 in wake of upfront amount.

However, per month installment will be Rs169,705 for the period of five years.