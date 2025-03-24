AGL69.41▼ -4.18 (-0.06%)AIRLINK176.89▼ -2.72 (-0.02%)BOP11.35▼ -0.17 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.94▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)DCL8.99▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DFML44.93▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)DGKC131.77▼ -0.85 (-0.01%)FCCL45.41▼ -1.21 (-0.03%)FFL16.32▼ -0.29 (-0.02%)HUBC138.98▼ -2.09 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.2▲ 0.05 (0.00%)KEL4.41▼ -0.1 (-0.02%)KOSM6.14▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)MLCF58.86▼ -0.54 (-0.01%)NBP76.5▼ -0.57 (-0.01%)OGDC218.17▼ -9.18 (-0.04%)PAEL45.87▼ -2.31 (-0.05%)PIBTL10.55▲ 0.08 (0.01%)PPL184.5▼ -6.88 (-0.04%)PRL37.04▼ -1.1 (-0.03%)PTC24.08▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)SEARL97.66▼ -2.3 (-0.02%)TELE7.87▼ -0.14 (-0.02%)TOMCL34.84▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TPLP11.11▲ 0.01 (0.00%)TREET23.08▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)TRG70.2▲ 1.99 (0.03%)UNITY28.82▼ -0.18 (-0.01%)WTL1.38▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Toyota Corolla Cross HEV X updated five-year installment plan for 2025

Toyota Corolla Cross Hev X Updated Five Year Installment Plan For 2025
Toyota Corolla Cross HEV X offers an exciting blend of Hybrid Electric technology, smoothness and impressive performance.

It has powertrain components that work in harmony and eliminate many of the components found in a conventional powertrain.

When it comes to exterior, it comes with unparalleled elegance. The exterior of the Corolla Cross isn’t just a sight to behold, it’s a testament to a new standard of style.

With its sculpted body and striking presence, this remarkable vehicle fulfills all offerings that a premium class vehicle should offer from stylish alloy wheels to powerful LED headlamps, sturdy roof rails, and much more.

Its interior offers redefined comfort. From the seamless push-start ignition to the luxurious Terra Rossa seat covers that are the epitome of comfort, this vehicle is designed to simplify and amplify your life.

The 9-inch floating display and powered seats are more than just features; they serve as your partners in your day-to-day routine. It also offers ample luggage space.

Safety is a fundamental commitment in the Corolla Cross Hybrid Electric as it is equipped with 7 SRS airbags placed all over the vehicle to provide ultimate safety against certain types of crash.

Toyota Corolla Cross HEV X Installment Plan

The Meezan Bank offers an updated five-year installment plan for Toyota Corolla Cross HEV X. As per the bank’s official site, the price of the bank stands at Rs9,849,000.

The five-plan has been designed with 30% down payment and 20% residual value. Under the plan, the buyer will deposit Rs2,957,800 in wake of upfront amount.

However, per month installment will be Rs169,705 for the period of five years.

Our Correspondent

