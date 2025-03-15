Toyota Corolla 1.6 updated five-year installment plan in Pakistan for 2025

LAHORE – With a blend of its imposing looks and impressive performance, Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 has emerged as top choice for car buyers in Pakistan.

The hatchback features a stylish new exterior that offers a wider front stance. The bold new styling focuses on prestige to create a captivating new look.

A 3-dimensional floating interior with soft-touch padding offers a luxuriously spacious, ergonomic, and prestigious environment ensuring a lavish and peaceful driving experience to every destination.

The state-of-the-art Corolla Altis X Dual VVT-i engine with Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS) is designed to maximize performance, power, durability, and user experience. The engine in Corolla Altis X Grande provides you with an exhilarating 138 HP and 173 Nm of torque.

The SRS (Supplemental Restraint System) airbags plays a key role to saving from severe impacts in case any accident on road.

Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 Prices in Pakistan

The ex-factory price of Toyota Corolla 1.6 MT stands at Rs5,969,000 in Pakistan while the ex-factory price of 1.6 CVT-i stands at Rs6,559,000.

Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 Installment Plan

Meezan Bank offers easy five years installment plan for Toyota Corolla Altis X 1.6 MT in Pakistan. The plan has calculated with 30% security deposit and 15% residual value.

Under the plan, the customer will deposit Rs1,793,800 in wake of upfront amount, which also includes Rs3,100 processing fee. However, per month installment will be Rs108,280 for 60 months.

Under the five-year installment plan for Corolla Altis X 1.6 CVT-I with 30% down payment and 5% residual value, the customer will deposit Rs1,970,800 in wake of upfront amount, which also includes Rs3,100 processing fee. However, per month installment will be Rs131,990 for 60 months.