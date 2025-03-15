Unsc Strongly Condemns Terrorists Attack On Jaffar Express Train In Balochistan

NEW YORK – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express passenger train in Balochistan and the hostage-taking of passengers.

The UNSC expressed solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this moment of grief, emphasizing that all member states stand with them.

The Council stressed the need to bring to justice all those involved in the deplorable attack including perpetrators, organizers, facilitators and financial supporters.

The UN Security Council urged all countries to actively cooperate with the Pakistani government in accordance with international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The Security Council members unequivocally stated that such horrific acts of terrorism are unacceptable under any circumstances regardless of the motives, location, timing or perpetrators.

The UN Security Council called on all nations to combat the threat of terrorism by all means including through the UN Charter, international human rights law, international refugee law and other applicable international legal frameworks.

The statement reaffirmed the Council’s commitment that terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, remained one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.