The alarming threats coincided with the commencement of the ICC Men’s World Cup in India, where the Pakistani cricket team secured an initial victory over the Netherlands.

Ahmedabad: The Indian law enforcement agencies on Saturday reported receiving a concerning email threatening the safety of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium located in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is poised to play its inaugural match against Australia, scheduled for Sunday.

The authorities believed the menacing email provocation to have emanated from Europe, prompting an intensive investigation by Indian law enforcement.

They said they are prepared to heighten security measures for the duration of the World Cup matches should circumstances necessitate it.

In a significant development, the police identified Khalistan Tehreek leader Gurptunt Singh Pannu in connection with the threats surrounding the World Cup matches.

A formal case was registered against Pannu, with allegations stating that he was responsible for issuing threats linked to ongoing sporting events.

As anticipation builds for the high-stakes encounter between Pakistan and India, set to take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, security concerns have surged.