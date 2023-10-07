JERUSALEM – Around least 22 Israelis were killed and over 500 others injured after Hamas fired thousands of rockets on southern Israel from Gaza.

The recent skirmish turned big after Palestinian wing members launched an early morning assault on the Jewish state. Hamas members reportedly barged into Israel by land, sea, and air, while Tel Aviv retaliated with massive attacks on Gaza, killing one Palestinian.

Amid the worrisome situation, Israeli PM Netanyahu said forces launched massive operation to neutralize all attackers from infiltrated towns. We are at war, he said in a statement.

Looks like Israel's apartheid fence is being torn down.#AlAqsaFlood pic.twitter.com/swbpwUvVKB — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 7, 2023

It has been decades since Israel and occupied Palestine experienced violence however this time tensions between two sides have been surging and its almost all-out war between two sides.

Media coverage: “Israeli military warplanes target and kill some of their own Israeli soldiers captured by Palestinian freedom fighters at Gaza border.” pic.twitter.com/b4bNpB6w7f — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 7, 2023

Israeli military bombardment triggered gun battles with Palestinian men resisting Israeli brutality.

In a recent development, Hamas leader said the group had decided to launch an operation so that the enemy will understand that the time of their rampaging without accountability had ended.

The skirmishes are not new as in May, Israeli air strikes killed 34 Palestinians.

Over the time, at least 247 Palestinians, 32 Israelis, and two foreigners have been killed in the conflict.