This New Concrete could cut your Electricity Bill and power your house

LONDON – Imagine your house not just made of concrete, but actually storing electricity that powers it. It is not fiction anymore as scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology MIT have made special type of concrete that can act like a battery, storing and releasing energy for homes and even electric vehicles.

Scientists at MIT come up with groundbreaking type of concrete that can store and release electricity, potentially allowing buildings and roads to function as batteries for homes and electric vehicles.

The new material, which builds on MIT’s next-generation energy storage system, is reportedly ten times more powerful than previous versions. An average household would need only about 5 cubic meters of this concrete to meet its energy needs.

The innovative “concrete battery” combines cement, water, carbon black, and an electrolyte to form a conductive nano-network within the material. This network enables it to store and discharge electricity efficiently.

The project co-director explained that the concrete is designed not only to store energy but also to self-repair and absorb carbon. “Concrete is the most widely used construction material in the world,” he said. “It makes sense to harness additional benefits from it.”