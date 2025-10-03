AGL75.06▼ -2.24 (-0.03%)AIRLINK167.28▼ -1.26 (-0.01%)BOP33.5▲ 0.72 (0.02%)CNERGY9.07▲ 0.55 (0.06%)DCL15.16▼ -0.16 (-0.01%)DFML33.26▼ -0.34 (-0.01%)DGKC256.15▼ -1.23 (0.00%)FCCL61.02▲ 0.2 (0.00%)FFL21.66▼ -0.09 (0.00%)HUBC236.85▲ 3.56 (0.02%)HUMNL15.13▼ -0.91 (-0.06%)KEL7.11▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM7.14▼ -0.18 (-0.02%)MLCF108.91▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP216.61▼ -2.25 (-0.01%)OGDC277.92▼ -0.49 (0.00%)PAEL59.3▼ -0.63 (-0.01%)PIBTL15.43▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL202.41▼ -1.03 (-0.01%)PRL40.11▲ 2.61 (0.07%)PTC29.21▼ -0.89 (-0.03%)SEARL119.86▲ 3.98 (0.03%)TELE9.02▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL69.18▼ -3.7 (-0.05%)TPLP11.45▼ -0.38 (-0.03%)TREET27.77▼ -0.52 (-0.02%)TRG74.77▼ -0.53 (-0.01%)UNITY26.11▼ -0.32 (-0.01%)WTL1.76▼ -0.06 (-0.03%)
October 2025 Update: Honda 125 1, 2, 3 Years Installment Plans

Honda continues to lead the Pakistani two-wheeler market, with Honda 125 emerging as the preferred choice among riders. For nearly five decades, the auto giant dominated the industry with motorcycles.

Along with CD70, Honda 125 also remains a frontrunner known for its fuel efficiency, long-lasting performance, and easy maintenance. Honda prices are, however continuing to climb with no to little changes.

As many consumers find it difficult to purchase motorcycles in a single payment, installment plans are becoming increasingly popular. This trend has made it easier for riders to own the Honda 125 without facing immediate financial pressure, reinforcing the brand’s long-standing reputation for affordability and reliability.

Honda 125 Installments Plans 2025

Duration Amount
Model HONDA CG125 / RED, BLACK
Price 238,500
3 Months Installment (5.00% Fee) 79,500
6 Months Installment (8.00% Fee) 39,750
9 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 31,151
12 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 24,529
18 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 17,914
24 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 14,614
36 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 11,329

HONDA CG125S / RED, BLACK

Feature Amount
Product Name/Model RED, BLACK
Price 286,900
3 Months Installment (5.00% Fee) 95,633
6 Months Installment (8.00% Fee) 47,817
9 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 37,473
12 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 29,506
18 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 21,549
24 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 17,580
36 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 13,628

HONDA CG125S GOLD / RED, BLACK

Feature Amount
Product Name/Model GOLD
Price 296,900
3 Months Installment (5.00% Fee) 98,967
6 Months Installment (8.00% Fee) 49,483
9 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 38,779
12 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 30,535
18 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 22,301
24 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 18,192
36 Months Installment (2.50% Fee) 14,103

