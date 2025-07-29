Big relief expected for electricity consumers in August 2025

ISLAMABAD – Electricity consumers in Pakistan are likely to get a significant relief in bills for August 2025 on account of quarterly price adjustment.

The Central Power Purchasing Authority (CPPA) has submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking a cut in power tariff.

The electricity consumers are expected to get a relief of Rs53.39 billion if the CPPA petition is approved by the regulatory authority.

NEPRA will conduct a hearing on the petition on August 4. The decision will apply to all electricity consumers across Pakistan, including the KE customers.

Expected Petrol Prices

Petrol and diesel rates remained elevated in Pakistan post-budget taxation and due to global uncertainty. But there is some relief expected from August 1, 2025.

As Pakistanis are paying Rs272 for petrol, the numbers are likely to drop for next fortnight, sources familiar with development said. The much-needed breather may finally be on the way, as PML-N led coalition government may cut petrol and diesel prices by upto Rs5-6 per litre.

After latest tweaks, petrol price is expected to come down by Rs6-7 per liter, which would bring the new petrol price down from the current Rs272.15 to approximately Rs266.15 per liter.

Diesel is also expected to see a slight decrease of Rs1 to Rs2 per liter. Currently, diesel is priced at Rs284.35 per liter, so the new expected price could be around Rs283.00, reflecting an approximate cut of Rs1.35.