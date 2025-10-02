40,000 selected in PM electric bike scheme e-balloting 2025 [Where to Check List]

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Industries & Production have successfully conducted the first-ever Pakistan Accelerated Vehicle Electrification (PAVE) Scheme e-balloting to allocate subsidized electric two- and three-wheelers to citizens across Pakistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

The balloting was held with assistance from the Engineering Development Board (EDB).

The secure digital balloting was carried out via the PAVE Online Portal under the supervision of the designated Balloting Oversight Committee to ensure transparency, fairness, and equal opportunity for all applicants.

40,000 Qualified for PAVE Scheme 2025

The ministry said a total of 269,161 applications were received, out of which 40,000 qualified in the e-balloting.

In the digital draw, 40,000 electric two-wheelers and 1,000 electric three-wheelers were allocated among successful applicants.

Where to Check Draw List

The ministry said applicants will be notified via the online portal using their CNIC or Application ID. Subsidy disbursement, payment facilitation, and vehicle handover will follow approved procedures, with OEMs responsible for delivery, after-sales service, and warranty compliance.

Federal Secretary for Industries and Production, Mr. Saif Anjum, inaugurated the e-balloting, calling it a landmark achievement in Pakistan’s transition towards clean and sustainable mobility.

Subsidy Limit

A subsidy of Rs50,000 will be provided on two-wheelers through bank leasing, and PKR 80,000 for self-financed purchases.

For three-wheelers, subsidies of PKR 200,000 (bank leasing) and PKR 400,000 (self-finance) will be provided.

He added that the PAVE Scheme, in synergy with the NEVP 2025–30, are expected to generate over 100,000 new green jobs, stimulate local manufacturing, and strengthen Pakistan’s industrial base.