Allied School among 57 buildings sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 57 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises during operations in different areas of Lahore on Friday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 38 buildings in Subzazar Housing Scheme, and 19 in Gujjarpura for illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include Allied School, Hassan Orthopedic Hospital, marriage halls, marques, grocery stores, food outlets, shops, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I Assad-uz-Zaman supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesperson, several notices were served on the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violation of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in Lahore.