The Knowledge School, Pak Vision College among 63 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 63 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas on Wednesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed 30 buildings in Gulberg, Garden Town and Faisal Town, 27 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road, and six in LDA Avenue-I and Jubilee Town during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include The Knowledge School, English Grammar School, The Candour School, Pak Vision College, The Pharmacy, Shifa Medical Centre, a salon, grocery stores, food points, tyre shops, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA officials, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas and housing schemes.