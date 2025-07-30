Education Dept pushes for 2-Week Summer Holiday Extension; full details here

QUETTA – Schools might not reopen on time in Auguest in this region as Education Department want more holidays.

As scorching heat grips Balochistan, temperatures are expected to soar up to a blistering 48°C. The Education Department raised serious alarms, sending an urgent request to the Chief Minister to extend school holidays until August 12, citing extreme health risks for students.

The department warned that most government schools lack basic facilities such as fans, electricity, and clean drinking water. With severe heatwave predicted for August, sending children to school could become a life-threatening decision.

The official request highlights that temperatures between 40°C and 48°C can have devastating effects on children and the elderly. Health experts have already sounded the alarm, warning of potential medical emergencies if precautions are not taken.

School Education Department said “Failure to act now could lead to a major tragedy.” Schools, under current conditions, could turn into heat traps, endangering thousands of young lives.

Sources say Chief Minister is reviewing the situation closely and may announce a decision within next 24 hours. Concerned parents across the province are demanding swift action, urging authorities to prioritize children’s safety over schedules.

Punjab School Holidays 2025

Summer holidays in Punjab schools are currently set to end on August 15, 2025, but parents are still waiting for confirmation on whether the provincial government will extend the break.

As per media reports, a notification released in May confirmed that all public and private schools would reopen on August 15 to resume academic activities. However, a low turnout is expected on the first day back, and if no extension is granted, schools are likely to fully resume academic operations from August 18, following the weekend.

The government has not issued any updates regarding a possible extension of the holidays. Officials have stated that any decision will be based on a review of the current weather conditions.