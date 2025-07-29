United Bank Limited, Pharma Plus among 52 sealed in Lahore

LAHORE—The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) sealed 52 illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulter premises in different housing schemes and LDA-controlled areas on Tuesday.

LDA’s Town Planning Wing sealed seven buildings in Gulshan-e-Ravi, 16 in Gulberg, and 26 in Subzazar Housing Scheme and on Wahdat Road during operations against illegal commercial use and nonpayment of commercialisation fees.

The sealed premises include United Bank Limited, Pharma Plus, Pak Angels Foundation School, Reward International School, Hassan Orthopaedic Hospital and Poly Clinic, workshops, grocery stores, food outlets, offices, and other businesses.

LDA Chief Town Planner I, Assad-uz-Zaman, supervised the operations carried out by the enforcement teams with the assistance of the Police.

According to the LDA spokesman, several notices were served to the owners of these buildings before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq has directed continuing indiscriminate operations against violations of bylaws, illegal commercial buildings and commercialisation fee defaulters in LDA-controlled areas and housing schemes.