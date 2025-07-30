Rawalpindi Government employee accused of ‘raping daughter for three years’

RAWALPINDI – A deeply disturbing incident has been reported from Rawalpindi, where a government employee is accused of sexually assaulting young daughter for a period of three years.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, filed case against her father, Rukun Zaman at Wah Cantonment Police Station. According to FIR, the victim revealed that her father had been sexually abusing her for the past three years.

She said that her father threatened to kill her if she disclosed the abuse to anyone at home. After feeling sick to core, she finally apprised her mother with harrowing details about two days ago after being assaulted again.

After the report, Rawalpindi Police registered case against accused and launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities assured masses that they are taking the case seriously and will ensure justice for the victim.

This tragic incident once again highlighted to safeguard children and need for stronger protective measures.